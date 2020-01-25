Fort Worth Opera’s Board of Trustees announced Jan. 24 that they have accepted the submitted resignation of General Director Tuomas Hiltunen.
Hiltunen had joined the opera as general director in 2017. Hiltunen joined the opera from the international Barenboim-Said Foundation where he most recently served as director of administration and management. Hiltunen replaced former director Darren K. Woods.
“Fort Worth Opera is grateful for Tuomas’ leadership over the past two seasons and we wish him well in his future endeavors,” said Nelson E. Claytor, chair of the Board of Trustees. “As we move forward, our top priority is, and always has been, ensuring that the financial health of the company is secure for decades to come.”
In an email to many in the arts community, Hiltunen said he was stepping down “because of different visions of the direction and goals of the company.”
Until a successor is name, Claytor will be acting general manager.
The Fort Worth Opera’s 2020 festival begins in April. The estival kicks off with Puccini’s “La Bohème” starring soprano Talise Trevigne and Giordano Lucà. They are joined by Tracy Cantin who portrays Musetta, and Zachary Nelson as Marcello. The festival will also see the world premiere of composer-librettist Hector Armienta’s opera “Zorro.” Mexican-born tenor César Delgado takes on the title role, and his arch-enemy Moncada will be played by Mexican baritone Óscar Velázquez. Soprano Gabriella Enríquez will also star. The festival comes to an end with Strauss’ “Die Fledermaus” with David Gately directing the production. The productions stars Vanessa Becerra, Abigail Levis, Curt Olds, and Devon Guthrie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.