During Mayor Betsy Price’s State of the City address on Feb. 28, she discussed a new website to showcase Fort Worth, particularly for those outside the city that may be considering doing business here or relocating their business to the area.
The website – Thriveinfortworth.com – is a collaborative partnership between the City of Fort Worth’s Economic Development Department and Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce.
It highlights Fort Worth’s transportation infrastructure, competitive cost of living and doing business, as well as compares the city and state’s population growth (among other demographic information) to that of comparable markets across the country.
“Fort Worth holds great potential for corporate headquarters and other regional players, not to mention the target industry businesses that we have been working to attract as part of our strategic plan,” said Robert Sturns, Economic Development Director for the city. “The Thrive in Fort Worth site is a tool that will better help us tell that story to site selectors and other corporate decision-makers, and ensure that we’re top-of-mind in those conversations.”
The website features Fort Worth’s workforce data, spotlights major employers and universities, and provides overviews of the city’s incentives alongside success stories from companies that have recently relocated to Fort Worth.
The Thrive in Fort Worth website is the result of an on-going city-wide effort to establish Fort Worth’s competitive edge through a strategic approach to attract new businesses to the area. The platform was formally launched at Mayor Price’s State of the City address earlier this morning.
“The website highlights our renewed and aggressive focus to strategically further economic development efforts, attract new businesses to the region and lead us in reaching our business goals,” said Chris Strayer, Executive Vice President of Economic Development for the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce.
