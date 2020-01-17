FORT WORTH’S HILL SCHOOL LAUNCHES WEBSITE FOR LEARNING DIFFERENCES
Hill School, a Fort Worth college preparatory, full-service school for students who learn differently, has unveiled an all-new, first-of-its-kind website at www.HillSchool.org, the organization said in. news release.
Purpose-built for audiences with learning differences, the new site incorporates features such as dyslexia font toggles and typefaces, user-controlled efficiencies, and other high-tech digital tools.
Hill School said it exists to make the lives of students with learning differences better.
Hill School called on Fort Worth-based advertising agency, PAVLOV, to create a website that would encompass just that.
With the help of their forward-thinking design, Hill School’s website now showcases every facet of the school through vibrant and composed landing pages categorized clearly in a menu at the top of the homepage, the news release said.
Additionally, bright graphics, as well as photos of actual students and staff members, are featured to infuse the personality of Hill School throughout the website.
In addition to the site’s aesthetics, technological advancements such as a dyslexic font toggle were incorporated into the site to help users with dyslexia. When turned on, the entire website’s text is transformed into a typeface that possesses unique shape sizes that are easy for dyslexic users to digest.
A “Bulletin Board” section was also incorporated into the site to serve as a resource for parents, students and the community. It will be regularly updated with content focused on achieving success in and outside of the classroom, with educational articles, blogs, tips and advice, multimedia, events, and general news about what is happening at Hill School.
Hill School parents can also access their student’s school account more efficiently through the “myHillSchool” tab, a new password-protected feature where parents can customize what resources, events and news they see by selecting categories applicable to their student.
“When we decided to create a new website, we wanted it to embody what a day in the life at Hill School is like,” said Roxann Breyer, Head of School at Hill School. “We believe that each of these advancements to our website will provide an immersive and personalized experience for our parents, students, staff and potential Hill School families.”
Hill School is a college preparatory, full-service school for students with dyslexia, dysgraphia, dyscalculia, ADHD, high-functioning ASD and other learning differences. Hill School’s 40 faculty and staff members teach grades kindergarten through 12.
www.HillSchool.org or www.Facebook.com/HillSchool – FWBP Staff
