Fort Worth burger fans have been waiting and now Sunday it will happen. Shake Shack will open its doors in Fort Worth on Sunday, January 26th, at 11 a.m. The Shack will be located at 122 E. Exchange Ave, Suite #160, part of Fort Worth Stockyards.
Shake Shack is a critically acclaimed, modern day “roadside” burger stand known for its 100% all-natural Angus beef burgers, chicken sandwiches and griddled flat-top dogs (no hormones or antibiotics – ever), fresh-made frozen custard, crispy crinkle cut fries and more. In addition to the classics, the Stockyards Shack will be spinning up a unique selection of frozen custard concretes:
• Cold Shot: Vanilla custard, chocolate custard, malt, salted caramel, dark brown sugar and chocolate toffee
• S'Mores: Chocolate custard, marshmallow, graham crackers and chocolate truffle cookie dough
• Pie Oh My: Vanilla custard, Four & Twenty Blackbirds seasonal pie
The menu will also feature the Texas-exclusive Link Burger, a cheeseburger topped with griddled Pecan Lodge jalapeno cheese sausage link, pickles and ShackSauce.
Guests can wash their burgers down with local brews from Deep Ellum Brewing Co., Community Beer Company, Four Corner Brewing Co. and Lone Star Beer plus Shake Shack’s exclusive Brooklyn Brewery ShackMeister® Ale. Wine lovers can enjoy a glass of Shack RedTM, Shack RoseTM and Shack WhiteTM wine.
As part of Shake Shack’s mission to Stand For Something Good, the Stockyards Village Shack will donate 5% of sales from our Pie Oh My concrete to Alliance For Children, protecting Tarrant County children from child abuse through teamed investigations, healing services, and community education.
The 3,100 square foot Shack will feature an outdoor patio with ample seating for guests. In keeping with Shake Shack’s commitment to green architecture and eco-friendly construction, the Stockyards Shack was constructed with recycled and sustainable materials. Booths were made from lumber certified by the Forest Stewardship Council, and table tops will be made from salvaged walnut tables.
Snag some swag! The first 100 people in line when doors open at 11 a.m. will receive custom Shake Shack swag.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.