TPG Growth, the middle market and growth equity platform of Fort Worth and San Francisco-based alternative asset firm TPG, on Jan. 23 announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Russellville, Arkansas-based Denali Water Solutions from the company’s management and The Firmament Group. The transaction is expected to close in early February 2020 and is subject to customary closing conditions. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
Denali is a market-leading provider of specialty waste and environmental recycling and disposal services in the United States, performing mission-critical daily organic waste collection, processing, recycling, and disposal for municipal, industrial food processing and downstream industrial customers.
“The Firmament Group has been an integral part of our expansion since they invested in Denali in 2014. We are thankful for their partnership and support over the years,” said Andy McNeill, CEO of Denali Water Solutions. “We are excited to welcome TPG Growth’s strategic approach and operational expertise and look forward to partnering with them to execute our shared vision for Denali’s future growth.”
“Denali has established a broad and diverse customer base by providing essential, best-in-class recycling and environmental services to a number of key industries,” said Ransom Langford, Partner at TPG Growth. “Through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion, Denali has built an extensive network of beneficial use locations and firmly positioned itself as a top specialty waste provider to large industrial sub-sectors like the municipal market and industrial food processing market. We look forward to working with Denali’s deeply-experienced management team to continue to build on their success.”
Denali is a full-service provider throughout the organic waste management cycle; processed waste is dewatered then recycled through liquid and solid land applications, chemical treatment, and composting. Beneficial use and recycling methods create sustainability benefits through fertilizing farmland, enhancing soil health with compost and generating clean water.
