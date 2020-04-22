Fort Worth advertising agencies and professionals won 37 awards at the 2020 District 10 American Advertising Awards held earlier this year, including three of the four Special Judges Awards and the Best of Show.
Fort Worth won 16 Golds, 11 Silver and 10 Bronze awards.
The American Advertising Awards, previously known as the ADDYs, is the advertising industry’s largest awards program, attracting more than 40,000 entries every year in local AAF Ad Club competitions. All work is scored and judged by fellow advertising professionals at the local, regional and national levels.
Local agencies and professional recognized were the Balcom Agency, GCG Marketing, Hoegger Communications, Pinkerton Designs, Schaefer Advertising Co., Secret Powers, Texas Wesleyan University and Toki’s MAMA, as well as three student award winners – Daylee Mitchell and Giorgi Woolford from UTA and Chelsea Chase from TCU.
Gold winners automatically advanced to the National competition, paid for by the District. Silver awards may choose whether to advance to the national competition.
The national awards are usually announced at ADMERICA in June. The in-person conference has been canceled and organizers are working on scheduling a virtual award show.
Fort Worth’s Balcom Agency won 21 total awards, including Best of Show, and said in a news release that it was first time that any Fort Worth-based agency has won the highest award.
Balcom clients Cavender’s and Mrs. Renfro’s Salsa were winners, together representing 12 golds, the most of any agency in the program.
Best of Show was given to Balcom and Cavender’s for the recent This Is How We Live video campaign, while internationally available Mrs. Renfro’s Salsa also took home a Special Judge’s Award for art direction.
In all, Balcom won 12 gold, five silver and two bronze awards alongside Best of Show in addition to Special Judges Award.
Fort Worth's Schaefer Advertising also received a Special Judges Award for an illustration for the Texas Ballet Theater.
Information about national winners will be available in June.
– FWBP Staff
