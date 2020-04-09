Fort Worth is tracking just about even with the national average for 2020 Census response, and ahead of the Texas average.
Nationwide, 45.1% of households have responded since invitations began arriving in mailboxes last month. The total for self-responses in Fort Worth is 44.2%, and 47.6% for Tarrant County. Texas recorded a 41.1% response rate.
Visit the 2020 Census response rate map to see how cities and towns across the country are responding.
Residents may receive multiple mailings from the Census Bureau in April, including an invitation to respond to the 2020 Census and follow-up postcards and letters. If you receive mail after you have already responded, you should disregard it. It was sent before the Census Bureau received your response.
The Census Bureau continues to carefully monitor the COVID-19 situation and follow the guidance of federal, state and local health authorities. Some operations are being adjusted with two key principles in mind: protecting the health and safety of staff and the public, and fulfilling the statutory requirement to deliver the 2020 Census counts to the president on schedule.
Responding to the census is important because it helps inform funding for key public services for the community, like education programs and schools, hospitals and health care, roads and bridges, and emergency and disaster response.
