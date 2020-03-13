Due to the Coronavirus outbreak and CDC recommendations for preventing the virus spread, the Fort Worth Business Press 2020 Forty Under Forty event originally scheduled for Tuesday, March 31, has been postponed.
With the well-being of our honorees, community, guests and staff as a top priority, the Fort Worth Business Press made the difficult decision to reschedule this year’s event following ongoing discussions with our public health and safety partners.
In the meantime, hold onto your tickets as the The Fort Worth Business Press will be reaching out soon regarding the new event date and other critical details. Reach out to Melanie Moore if you need more information at mmoore@bizpress.net.
We appreciate your continued support during this time, urge you to follow the guidelines and protocols set forth by public health officials, and encourage you to stay updated on the Forty Under Forty through our website and social media pages, found here:
The staff at the Fort Worth Business Press are currently working from home, but please reach out if you need to contact us.
