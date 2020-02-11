AZLE, Texas (AP) — Authorities have ruled the deaths of three people found shot to death in a North Texas home a double murder and suicide.
In a statement Tuesday, the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office identified the dead as Harley W. Ryan, 39; Xiumei Shi Ryan, 35; and a 16-year-old boy related to the couple.
The statement indicates the teen shot and killed the couple before turning the gun on himself. The bodies were found Monday afternoon at a home in Azle, which is about 45 miles (72 kilometers) west of Dallas.
David McClelland, the chief of staff for the sheriff's office, said each person was shot once. He told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that a family member had called authorities because no one had heard from those living in the house since Sunday night.
