Frank Kent Motor Co., a family-owned automotive company based in Texas, is offering a creative incentive, the company said in a news release.
Customers who purchase or lease, will be driving home more than a new car, they’ll receive a stake in their vehicle’s parent company.
During the month of April, the dealership is offering Drive a Piece of America, Own a Piece of America, where buyers will be gifted 10 shares of General Motors stock with the purchase of any new GM vehicle or 30 shares of FCA stock with the purchase of a new Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep or RAM.
Sibling duo, Will Churchill and Corrie Watson, are nationally recognized for their innovative approach and community outreach and wanted to give back to their customers in a unique way, the company said.
“We’re thrilled to be able to share this gift. Our customers, employees and community are our most valuable assets and we will always invest in them. We stand behind Americans and believe in the strength of the FCA and General Motors brands. As our economy rebounds, we are hopeful that the value of the stocks will increase for the recipients,” said Corrie Watson, president of Frank Kent Motor Co.
Co-owners Churchill and Watson, the great-grandchildren of the late Frank Kent, have held leadership positions in the company for nearly 20 years.
Driven by their collective belief in their great-grandfather’s principles of “morals, values and ethics over profit,” they’ve worked tirelessly with their team to create a customer-centric brand and family-focused environment for their employees, the news release said.
Frank Kent Motor Co. has developed into one of the largest Cadillac dealerships in the Southwest, been awarded the General Motors Dealer of the Year and is recognized in the Cadillac Master Dealer Hall of Fame. The dealership portfolio has grown to include Cadillac, Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep & RAM.
Watson and Churchill have also diversified their concepts over the years. In addition to automotive, they own and operate Fort Brewery, Cadillac Wines and Grease Monkey Rubs, a seasoning line.
They also founded Dream Park Fort Worth, a universally inclusive playground for children of all abilities.
The late Frank Kent, a respected leader in the automotive industry, opened Frank Kent Motor Company in 1935.
