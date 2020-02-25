40 Under 40 Boots

40 Under 40 Boots 

The Fort Worth Business Press is pleased to announce the 2020 40 Under 40 honorees.

The recipients will be honored at the 40 Under 40 event on March 31 at the Ridglea Country Club.

For more information, contact Melanie Moore at mmoore@bizpress.net

Lacy Abbott - First Command Financial Services

Spencer Albright - MineralWare

Tanner Alexander - Brazos Midstream

Joe Ashton – Town of Pantego; City of River Oaks

Nikki Belshe - Heart and Harmony Music Therapy; Music Therapy Fund

Nick Bendian - Williams Trew Real Estate

Jodie Connaughton - Methodist Justice Ministry

Jonathan Cranz - Kelly Hart & Hallman

Joseph Cronkhite - Bank of America

Lauren Kwedar Cockerell - Kwedar PR, LLC

Andrea Davis - Sg2 Vizient; Great Harvest Bread Co. (Magnolia location)

Karanae Duane - Child Care Associates

Sara Grenier - BKD CPAs & Advisors

Taylor Hale - Muckleroy & Falls

Megan Henderson - Near Southside, Inc.

Coco Fontao - Willams Northern Crain LLC

Laura James - Brackett & Ellis

Shay Dial Johnson - Goodwill of Fort Worth

Chris Katri – Southside Bank

Julie Knudsen - Trinity Valley School

Bassel Korkor - Charles Schwab

Brian Krafft - Topographic, Inc.

Melody Kresser - United Way of Tarrant County

Taylor McMillan - Hazel and Olive, Inc.

Jeremy Molinar - Molinar Property Group

Gregory Monroe - Baker Monroe PPLC

Marcus Morris - First Financial Bank

Elizabeth Northern - Tarrant County College

Jesse Peltier - P&H Casters Company, Inc.

Danielle Pierce - Real Estate Profit Lab

Tommy Pistana - The Pistana Group at Compass Real Estate

Brett Poulos - The Beck Group

Laken Rapier - City of Fort Worth

David Rettig - Fidelity Investments; City of Northlake

William C. Short - Ameriflex

Logan Speights - Proxxy

Angela Thurmond - American Aero

Dustin Van Orne - Modern Art Museum Fort Worth

Michelle Craven Vinson, MD - Cook Children's Hospital

Ashley Wellman – TCU; Rae of Sunshine

Ty Williams - Williams Northern Crain LLC

Holly Yarborough - Medical City Weatherford

Young Achiever Award:

Gabriel Starling - Tough Stars Give Back

(1) comment

grahambrizendine
grahambrizendine

Put me down for 50 Under 50.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.