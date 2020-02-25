The Fort Worth Business Press is pleased to announce the 2020 40 Under 40 honorees.
The recipients will be honored at the 40 Under 40 event on March 31 at the Ridglea Country Club.
For more information, contact Melanie Moore at mmoore@bizpress.net
Lacy Abbott - First Command Financial Services
Spencer Albright - MineralWare
Tanner Alexander - Brazos Midstream
Joe Ashton – Town of Pantego; City of River Oaks
Nikki Belshe - Heart and Harmony Music Therapy; Music Therapy Fund
Nick Bendian - Williams Trew Real Estate
Jodie Connaughton - Methodist Justice Ministry
Jonathan Cranz - Kelly Hart & Hallman
Joseph Cronkhite - Bank of America
Lauren Kwedar Cockerell - Kwedar PR, LLC
Andrea Davis - Sg2 Vizient; Great Harvest Bread Co. (Magnolia location)
Karanae Duane - Child Care Associates
Sara Grenier - BKD CPAs & Advisors
Taylor Hale - Muckleroy & Falls
Megan Henderson - Near Southside, Inc.
Coco Fontao - Willams Northern Crain LLC
Laura James - Brackett & Ellis
Shay Dial Johnson - Goodwill of Fort Worth
Chris Katri – Southside Bank
Julie Knudsen - Trinity Valley School
Bassel Korkor - Charles Schwab
Brian Krafft - Topographic, Inc.
Melody Kresser - United Way of Tarrant County
Taylor McMillan - Hazel and Olive, Inc.
Jeremy Molinar - Molinar Property Group
Gregory Monroe - Baker Monroe PPLC
Marcus Morris - First Financial Bank
Elizabeth Northern - Tarrant County College
Jesse Peltier - P&H Casters Company, Inc.
Danielle Pierce - Real Estate Profit Lab
Tommy Pistana - The Pistana Group at Compass Real Estate
Brett Poulos - The Beck Group
Laken Rapier - City of Fort Worth
David Rettig - Fidelity Investments; City of Northlake
William C. Short - Ameriflex
Logan Speights - Proxxy
Angela Thurmond - American Aero
Dustin Van Orne - Modern Art Museum Fort Worth
Michelle Craven Vinson, MD - Cook Children's Hospital
Ashley Wellman – TCU; Rae of Sunshine
Ty Williams - Williams Northern Crain LLC
Holly Yarborough - Medical City Weatherford
Young Achiever Award:
Gabriel Starling - Tough Stars Give Back
(1) comment
Put me down for 50 Under 50.
