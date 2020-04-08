The largest U.S. newspaper publisher, Gannett, was already seeing a steep decline in ad revenues before the novel coronavirus struck. Now it’s getting worse. Gannett, which publishes USA Today and hundreds of dailies and weeklies including the Arizona Republic, the Austin American-Statesman and the Cincinnati Enquirer, became the preeminent U.S. publisher in late 2019 following a complex merger with GateHouse, a smaller newspaper publisher managed by financial firm Fortress Investment Group. The combined company kept the Gannett name. As part of the deal, the merged company took out a high-interest, $1.8 billion loan from another
financial firm, Apollo Global Management. The new Gannett promised that the deal would generate $300 million in cost cuts, including layoffs, as well as digital initiatives to find new revenue streams. Economic dislocation related to pandemic response led the company to promise even deeper cost cuts and suspend its dividend. In early April, its share price fell below $1, down from more than $6 at the start of 2020. While rival chain McClatchy recently filed for bankruptcy protection, Poynter media business analyst Rick Edmonds said he doesn’t foresee that for Gannett. “Barring an apocalyptic scenario, things will get better,” he wrote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.