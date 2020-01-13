The Executive Vice President of Marketing at Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce is retiring from her position later this year, the Chamber announced Jan. 13.
Marilyn Gilbert, after serving for three decades, will depart from the Chamber officially on April 7.
“I have been fortunate to work with a stellar staff over the years, as well as business leaders, elected officials and visionaries," Gilbert said in the announcement. "Placemaking gets in your veins and the chamber industry has given me a great outlet for that passion.”
Gilbert spearheaded several initiatives, geared toward promoting underrepresented groups, like the Vision Fort Worth and the Women's Insight Network programs.
Gilbert serves on the BRIT board of directors and is also a DFWI Festivals and Events Committee member.
The Fort Worth Business Press had honored Gilbert with the Great Women of Texas award in 2008.
“Marilyn has been the driving force in increasing revenues and engagement in this organization for three decades,” said Chamber CEO Bill Thornton said. “She prefers to work behind the scenes, but her legacy of service to the community is evident everywhere you go.”
