If you have dealt with the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce at any level over the past 30 years you’ve likely seen or worked with Marilyn Gilbert, currently executive vice president of marketing.
Today marks her last day after 30 years with the organization.
“I have been fortunate to work with a stellar staff over the years, as well as business leaders, elected officials and visionaries," Gilbert said earlier this year when she announced her retirement. "Placemaking gets in your veins and the chamber industry has given me a great outlet for that passion.”
Gilbert spearheaded several initiatives, geared toward promoting underrepresented groups, like the Vision Fort Worth and the Women's Insight Network programs.
In an email, Fort Worth Chamber CEO Bill Thornton said they planned to say farewell during the Chamber’s 138th Annual Meeting.
Although we can’t all be together today, we can’t let this day go by without celebrating her and her 30 years leading the marketing team and numerous efforts here and in the community. We suspect her community work will continue on,” he said in an email.
Thornton noted Gilbert’s leadership and vision at the Chamber, including the implementation of programming such as Small Business of the Year, Women’s Insight Network, Vision Fort Worth (Young Professionals group) and the 2013 50th Anniversary Commemorative Breakfast honoring JFK’s visit to Fort Worth. She also worked on the “comeback campaign” from the March 2000 tornado that tore through downtown. “Some of you might remember the signs that went up while things were in a temporary state of disarray - “Pardon our Plywood” and “No Gusts, No Glory” - to name a couple,” Thornton noted.
Gilbert serves on the BRIT board of directors and is also a DFWI Festivals and Events Committee member.
The Fort Worth Business Press had honored Gilbert with the Great Women of Texas award in 2008.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.