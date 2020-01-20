Kyle Birch is the new president of North America Operations for GM Financial. Previously he was Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer-North America from 2013 to 2020. He joined the company in 1997 as part of the Strategic Alliances group, where he established the National Credit Center and helped build the company's dealer group and bank alliance relationships. Prior to joining the company, he worked for the FDIC for 12 years. Birch has more than 30 years of experience in the financial services industry.
Jonas Hollandsworth is the new Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer-North America for GM Financial. Previously, he was Executive Vice President, U.S. Sales and Credit Operations, from 2011 to 2020. He joined the company in 1999 as a budget analyst. Prior to joining the company, Hollandsworth was a financial analyst for Citigroup (formerly The Associates) and Northrop Grumman.
Will Stacy is the new executive Vice President, Chief Marketing and Digital Officer for GM Financial. Previously, he was Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer-North America. Prior to joining GM Financial in 2014, Stacy was Senior Vice President of Marketing at Santander Consumer USA/Chrysler Capital/RoadLoans.com. Before joining Santander, Will led the interactive marketing efforts for the Dallas Mavericks. He earned a bachelor’s degree in radio, television, and film from the University of North Texas and is a frequent keynote speaker on interactive marketing.
Bob Beatty is the new Executive Vice President, Chief Experience Officer for GM Financial. Previously, he was Executive Vice President, Customer Experience, from 2015-2020. Prior to joining the company, Beatty served in various roles at Ford Credit from 1997 to 2002 and worked in the financial services industry in Frankfurt, Germany, from 1991 to 1997 after six years of service in the U.S. Army.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.