General Motors made money last year despite a 40-day strike by factory workers and slumping sales in the U.S. and China. The company posted a $6.58 billion profit for the year, but that was down almost 17% from 2018. Excluding one-time items, GM made 5 cents per share, soundly beating Wall Street estimates. Revenue for the quarter was $30.8 billion, down
almost 20% from a year ago. GM said the strike, which ran from Sept. 16 through Oct. 25, cost the company sales of 191,000 vehicles and cut quarterly pretax earnings by $1.39 per share. For the full year, the strike cost GM $1.89 per share, the company said. The bitter strike paralyzed GM’s U.S. factories and cut production in Mexico and Canada before it was settled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.