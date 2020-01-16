Google is bringing its economic opportunity initiative, ‘Grow with Google,’ to Texas with workshops at the Keller Public Library on Jan. 24.
‘Grow with Google’ aims to help create economic opportunity in communities across the United States by providing free, in-person workshops and trainings, aimed to provide local businesses and residents with tools and resources to find the jobs they want, advance their careers and grow their businesses, Google said in a news release.
Throughout the day, Google staff will teach a variety of hands-on workshops about online marketing for small businesses, search engine optimization and spreadsheet basics. Attendees can also sign up for one-on-one training with Google volunteers.
“Google has called Texas home since 2007, when we opened our Austin office. The upcoming ‘Grow with Google’ workshops will build upon the past 13 years of investment in the Lone Star State and help forge even stronger bonds with local communities,” said Lauren Lambert, Google’s head of public policy and government relations, Southwest.
In its 2018 Economic Impact Report, Google announced that 119,000 businesses in Texas generated $20.8 billion dollars in economic activity by using Google’s search and advertising tools.
January 24 — Keller
Keller Public Library
640 Johnson Road
Keller, TX 76248
10:30 a.m.–5 p.m.
Space will be limited; so please register in advance.
To register workshop participation: https://events.withgoogle.com/join-google-in-texas
– FWBP Staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.