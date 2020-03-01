Windy conditions hampered some of the runners, but the 42nd running of The Cowtown had some 25,000 people registered for the two-day, seven-race event. Sunday marathon distance races, which began at 7 a.m., included the Half Marathon, Full Marathon, the new HealthyHig Four-Person Marathon Relay Presented by Higginbotham and the Ultra Marathon presented by Miller Lite.
Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price completed her 31st Cowtown as the last leg of a team in the new four-person HealthyHig Marathon Relay Presented by Higginbotham. Dubbed “Mayorthon,” the all-mayor relay team also comprised: David Cook, mayor of Mansfield; Dan Pope, Mayor of Lubbock, and Brian Johnson, Mayor of Kennedale.
Half Marathon Unofficial Results
MEN: Course Record Set 2016 (1:04:34)
First – James Ngandu, Van Wert, OH, 29, Time 1:06:13
Second – Mark Shaw, Oklahoma City, OK, 26, Time 1:10:18
Third – Carson Vickroy, Tyler, TX, 24, Time 1:10:41
WOMEN: Course Record Set 2016 (1:11:47)
First – Clara Langley, Kingston, Ontario Canada, 25, Time 1:21:55
Second – Crystal Chinea, Fort Worth, TX, 30, Time: 1:23:46
Third – Neringa Kaulinaite, Fort Worth, TX, 37, Time 1:24:10
Marathon Unofficial Results
MEN: Course Record Set 2014 (2:17:12)
First place – Joseph Darda, Fort Worth, TX, 32, Time 2:31:00
Second – Eric Delgado, Oklahoma City, OK, 39, Time 2:41:24
Third – Robert Landauer, Wimberley, TX, 35, Time 2:46:18
WOMEN: Course Record Set 2014 (2:42:31)
First – Maddie Jenkins, Frisco, TX, 26, Time 2:53:50
Second – Luciana Bartholomew, Aledo, TX, 38, Time 3:01:57
Third – Hannah Devries, Dallas, TX, 26, Time 3:06:22
Ultra Marathon presented by Miller Lite Unofficial Results
MEN: Course Record Set 2014 (3:00:21)
First – Jeff Ball, Cedar Hill, TX, 31, Time 3:38:01
Second – Javier Vilchis, Irving, TX, 43, Time 3:52:03
Third – Nathan Sicher, Joplin, MO, 38, Time 3:52:19
WOMEN: Course record 2016 (3:21:33)
First – Rachel Ragona, Frisco, TX, 36, Time 3:51:43
Second – Kelley Aviles, Lewisville, TX, 53, Time 4:35:41
Third – Shaheen Sattar, Dallas, TX, 35, Time 4:38:08
HealthyHig Relay Presented by Higginbotham Unofficial Results
Overall winning team: RunOn Sports.
2020 sponsors included: MolsonCoors, NBC5 & Telemundo, Fort Worth Star-Telegram, UNT Health Science Center, Medical City Healthcare, Tempur-Pedic, Autobahn Fort Worth, Higginbotham, UnitedHealthcare, Academy Sports + Outdoors, Ozarka, CareNow Urgent Care, McAlister's Deli, and Green Mountain Energy.
