The City of Fort Worth, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, City of Arlingtion and Tarrant County hold bi-monthly Vendor Informational Forums for minority or woman business owners.
The next event will be Thursday, Feb. 13 at 11:30 a.m.
The meetings are held at the James E. Guinn Entrepreneurial Campus - Fort Worth Business Assistance Center
1150 South Freeway
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Here is some information on the forums:
Who Should Attend?
Are you a minority or a woman business owner? You can’t quite figure out how to get in the door? Maybe you are looking to diversify your business? At the City of Fort Worth, the size of your business does not always matter!
The Vendor Informational Forums target minority and women contractors. These forums will serve two purposes: 1) to ensure that firms are aware of opportunities to bid on City projects and 2) to identify gaps in experience, training, and capabilities that we can attempt to address early on.
The Office of Business Diversity is here to help diverse businesses gain access to the direct contracting and sub-contracting opportunities offered by city procurement in compliance with the City Council-approved Business Diversity Enterprise (BDE) Ordinance No. 20020-12-2011. Let's talk!
Workshops are held Bi-Monthly
B.Y.O.L. -- BRING YOUR OWN LUNCH! SPACE IS LIMITED.
Email: mwbeoffice@fortworthtexas.gov
Office: (817) 392-2674
Open Bids
Visit the Purchasing Division site for more information at: www.fortworthtexas.gov/purchasing
https://www.dfwairport.com/procurement/index.php
http://www.arlington-tx.gov/finance/purchasing/
http://www.tarrantcounty.com/en/purchasing/about-us/how-to-do-business.html?linklocation=supermenu&linkname=How To Do Business - Purchasing
