U.S. Rep. Kay Granger, R-Fort Worth, has been appointed to the President’s Task Force on Reopening the Economy, a bipartisan task force addressing when and how to reopen the American economy amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
Granger is the Republican leader on the Appropriations Committee.
“The coronavirus pandemic is unlike any threat our nation has faced before. As a former City Council member and Mayor of Fort Worth – and as a former small business owner for 20 years – I know firsthand how small businesses and the millions of hardworking Americans they employ make up the backbone of our economy,” Granger said in a statement.
“Our country’s recovery from this pandemic will take all of us working together to overcome the threat it poses to our health and the economy,” she said.
