A Dallas-based organization that supports small business says that more than half of small businesses are still awaiting approval to receives funds from the Paycheck Protection Program.
National Write Your Congressman (NWYC), an organization that represents small business to government, found more than half of small businesses are awaiting approval to receive funds from The U.S. Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Of those approved, 69 percent have not received funds yet. More than two-thirds (76 percent) applied for the loans with a community bank with which they had a prior lending relationship.
The survey of 1,561 business owners conducted by NWYC April 16 through 18, asked its membership in all 50 states their experience during the coronavirus pandemic and if they utilized the U.S. government’s recent $2.2 trillion package to help businesses and employees.
“Since the coronavirus pandemic we have seen a 500 percent increase in our members’ communication to their representatives in Washington,” said Randy Ford, president and COO of National Write Your Congressman. “This is an uncertain time where small business owners need immediate funds to sustain operations and keep their doors open. It is concerning that small businesses, which make up the more than 99 percent of businesses in the United States, are uncertain if they will see the funds made available in the Program.”
NWYC’s results support recent findings from the U.S. Small Business Administration which state 60 percent of the loans were approved by banks with less than $10 billion in assets.
“We are so grateful to community banks and credit unions for helping local communities’ economy by supporting small businesses in the PPP process. The community banks were ready to process these loans and led the way. Without them, many businesses would be shut down and employees out of work,” said Ford.
Seventy percent of those surveyed applied for PPP funds. Forty-six percent have been approved for the loans, but only 31 percent have seen the money in their bank accounts. More than 30 percent of small business owners have had to lay off or furlough employees due to COVID-19. Thirteen percent have had to shut down operations completely. Thirty-six percent of business owners have been able to keep all employees.
“While many of our business member owners have had to change their business operations and layoff or furlough employees, we are encouraged to see positive stories from small businesses as well. As Congress works together to agree on a path forward, we encourage our members to contact leadership in Washington to tell their story and demand more action from Congress,” said Ford.
While 37 percent of respondents found the application process straightforward, 33 percent found the application process difficult. Thirty-eight percent were dissatisfied with how the PPP was executed and 85 percent want to see changes, including increasing the available funds for small businesses (48 percent), an easier approval process from banks (20 percent), and additional relief in the form of health care benefits, tax credits, or forgiven past loans (12 percent). Out of those that did not apply for the loan, 16 percent said they did not understand the process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.