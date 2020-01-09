Havertys (NYSE: HVT and HVT.A) announced it plans to open a new store in Southlake in a former Toys “R” Us location. Remodeling will begin soon with a fall opening expected, the company said in a news release.
The Southlake store is 33,800 square feet, part of the inline center Southlake Corners, and highly visible from Northwest Parkway.
“The Southlake showroom will increase our store count to 11 in the important Dallas/Fort Worth market,” said Rawson Haverty Jr., senior vice president, real estate and development. “We are continuing to invest in brick-and-mortar stores as part of our omnichannel approach to help customers bring the vision of their home to life.”
Havertys, established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 121 showrooms in 16 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions.
– FWBP Staff
