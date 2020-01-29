Fort Worth’s acclaimed Heim Barbecue has announced a third location, this one in Dallas.
CBRE said that Heim Barbecue is opening its first location in Dallas later this year. This will be the third location of the craft barbecue restaurant and is slated to open at 3130 W. Mockingbird Lane in June 2020.
Travis and Emma Heim are the husband and wife duo behind the smoked meat phenomenon that has developed a strong and dedicated following ever since they started selling their signature bacon burnt ends along with brisket, pulled pork, turkey, ribs and sausage from a food truck in 2015.
Two-to-three-hour lines quickly became the norm at the food truck and the Heims opened their first brick and mortar location on Fort Worth’s popular restaurant row, Magnolia Avenue, in 2016.
A much larger location in West Fort Worth’s River District opened in early 2019 with more parking, a full-service bar with 24 taps, and a spacious outdoor patio to accommodate the large crowds.
“Emma and I opened our food truck 5 years ago with $100 to our names, praying that enough people would show up for us to be open the next day,” said Travis Heim. “We’re amazed every day by the amount of people who choose to visit our restaurants.
“A lot of our guests live in the Dallas area and we’ve been interested in expanding, but never found a spot that felt right. As soon as we visited the Mockingbird space we knew this was a perfect fit.
“Our goal with opening any restaurant is to create excellent food served with passionate, gracious hospitality and to create a restaurant environment that is an inclusive, vital part of the communities we serve. We are incredibly excited to bring a little Fort Worth hospitality to Dallas!”
Heim Barbecue has been featured on Food Paradise, Man Fire Food, and Man’s Greatest Food, as well as on the Food Network, which proclaimed Heim’s as “the best ribs in Texas.” They were named one of the top 50 BBQ joints by Texas Monthly, and their Pork Belly Burnt Ends have achieved global status.Travis and Emma Heim have both received 40 Under 40 honors from the Fort Worth Business Press.
The new restaurant will be in a freestanding building at the main entrance to Love Field at Mockingbird Lane and Cedar Springs.
“This site is an excellent location with great accessibility and visibility for the first Heim Barbecue restaurant in Dallas,” said Greg Pierce, Senior Vice President, CBRE. “The restaurant is very close to Highland Park, University Park, Preston Hollow and Bluffview, which puts them in close proximity to a highly-populated and dense area of Dallas. It’s a new freestanding building that enjoys a very high traffic volume along Mockingbird Lane at the main entrance of Love Field on Cedar Springs.”
Pierce believes that Heim Barbecue will also benefit tremendously from their close proximity to Southwest Airlines’ main home office, Southwestern Medical School, Parkland and St. Paul Hospitals as well as numerous car dealerships. “With just about every employee that works at Love Field Airport passing right by the front door and all the travelers coming in and out of the airport, this location for Heim Barbecue seems like a ‘perfect storm,’” said Pierce.
Pierce and Andrew Lehner with CBRE arranged the 5,082-square-foot lease on behalf of Heim Barbecue.
