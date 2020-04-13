Construction is complete on the Hemphill-Lamar connection to the central business district, and the roadway opened to traffic April 10.
Total cost of the project is $53 million with the City of Fort Worth contributing $26.6 million. The remaining funding comes from the North Texas Council of Governments, the Texas Department of Transportation and Tarrant County.
The city converted Lamar Street to two-way traffic between Fifth and Texas streets to enhance connectivity from the Near Southside to downtown.
