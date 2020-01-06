Fine Line Group, the Family Office of Sasha and Ed Bass, has selected Henry S. Miller Company for the management and leasing of Sundance Square in downtown Fort Worth. Those changes were announced in October, with Sundance Square, which encompasses 29 blocks of existing office and retail space along with 12 blocks of surface parking lots for future development, a key part of Fort Worth economic fabric.
“The partnership between the Basses of Fort Worth and the Millers of Dallas, each having roots that go back more than a century in Texas, is the perfect alignment of mutually shared and principled family business values,” said Greg Miller, CEO and president of Henry S. Miller Companies. “Coming together to further enhance Sundance Square is a once-in-a-lifetime real estate opportunity that will impact Texas and the entire country.”
Since 1914 when Henry S. Miller Sr. began his real estate career, leasing and property management have always been an important area of expertise and focus for the company. Henry S. Miller Management Company was Sundance Square’s first property management and leasing firm in the early 1980s. Other iconic Miller-owned developments in Dallas-Fort Worth were Highland Park Village, Preston Royal, Prestonwood Country Club and West Village. The company still owns significant commercial real estate assets In Texas and the southwestern U.S. and is developing various projects throughout D-FW.
According to Henry S Miller III of the Henry S. Miller Company, ¬¬¬¬the change of property managers for Sundance Square represents the transformation of the largest contiguous area in a central business district that is under single ownership in the United States.
“Our role as property managers for Sundance Square will be two-fold,” said Mr. Miller. “First, we will need to take care of existing tenants’ needs. Secondly, we’ll be working to make the property come alive to the public by focusing on best-in-class and new-to-market retail stores, restaurants and events. We will not only assure Sundance Square remains beautiful and well-maintained, but we’ll also be marketing the property with social, cultural and educational activities for the entire family.”
“We are ready to advance Sundance Square to the next level, bringing new vibrancy to our retail, restaurant, multi-family residential, office and entertainment offerings,” said Ed Bass. “I am delighted that one of the country’s great real estate firms – Henry S. Miller Company – will be our partner. And I am proud that we have selected a Texas firm that has developed, managed and leased other iconic properties.”
Henry S. Miller replaced longtime Sundance Square management, led by Johnny Campbell, who now CEO of City Center Management Co., which has charge of the Wells Fargo Tower, the Bank of America Tower and their two attached parking garages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.