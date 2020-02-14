There are not many who can market Fort Worth like Mayor Betsy Price can, and now she has a trophy to show for it.
Price's achievements and efforts in promoting the city were highlighted on Friday, Feb. 14 during Visit Fort Worth's Annual Meeting and Breakfast 2020 held at Omni Fort Worth.
Visit Fort Worth honored Price with its Hospitality Award for this year.
"What an honor," said Price, who teared up while receiving the award. "I love this community. I love the people in this community. I love our cultural institutions, our heritage."
"This is the best city in the entire world," she added.
Each year, the Hospitality Award is presented to a person, company or organization for their contributions to develop and market offerings that boost the travel, tourism and hospitality industry in Fort Worth.
Last year, it was presented to DFW Airport. The year before, artist Leon Bridges took home the distinguished award.
Price has supported initiatives to bolster tourism activities at Sundance Square Plaza, as well as the development of the new Dickies Arena, the redevelopment of Stockyards and the expansion project of the Fort Worth Convention Center. She was also instrumental in the creation of the Fort Worth Film Commission, which has generated $47 million in economic impact to the city in its first four years.
Price assumed the mayoral office in July 2011. She also serves various roles in numerous boards, commissions and professional associations throughout the region, including in the board of directors of Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.
This year's Hospitality Award was sponsored by DFW International Airport.
"Mayor Price has been a driving force in marketing the region," said Sean Donohue, CEO of DFW International Airport.
"She has been an authentic collaborator," Donohue added. "And, her efforts are paying dividends for our region's economy. I know that Betsy cares deeply about this city. On bike, on foot and by car. She has dedicated more days, nights and weekends to the office than we will ever know."
Visit Fort Worth also presented the inaugural Beyond Award, sponsored by Hotel Drover.
The Beyond Award was presented to Nick Snow of Heim Barbecue.
The award recognizes workers in the hospitality industry that go "above and beyond" to create a special visitor experience.
