Ransomware attacks on local governments are at a crisis level, with some attackers employing a new tactic: capturing data before scrambling it on victims’ servers and threatening its release if officials don’t pay up. Because many local governments amass reams of personally identifiable information in order to provide services, the risk of data theft is serious. How did we get here?
Through neglect, pure and simple, say the authors of the first nationwide survey of cybersecurity as practiced by local governments in the U.S. Attempts to gain unauthorized access to local governments’ IT systems are constant or near constant, the survey published this year finds, with 28% reporting being under some kind of cyberattack at least hourly. More than a quarter did not know how often they were under such attack. Ransom was the top reason cited for an attack. The survey of municipal and county governments with populations of at least 25,000 was done in 2016. But its authors at the University of Maryland-Baltimore County say the situation isn’t much different today. In all, 406 of the 3,423 polled governments responded; the survey has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 5 percentage points.
