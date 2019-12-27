Irving-based Royal Alliances (RA) announced it has reached an agreement with long-time partner, Wolverine Solutions Group (WSG), to acquire Wolverine Automated Mailing Services (WAMS), a division of Wolverine Solutions Group.
RA will create a stand-alone automated presort company named Royal Alliances Presort Detroit (RAPD). This agreement allows RAPD to leverage the infrastructure of the WSG presort division with an industry leading software platform and modernized service offering. The partnership is built on the trusted relationship WSG has maintained with RA for several years.
“We are confident that the combination of leadership, industry knowledge, hardware and technology will provide a world class presort offering that customers will immediately appreciate,” said Darryl English, president of WSG, said in a news release.
“We are excited to operate the first presort facility that provides the tremendous benefits of the Royal Alliances software platform to all customers,” said Tracey Evans, president of Royal Alliances. “We will gain considerable operating efficiencies as a result of our proprietary software as well.”
Wolverine has more than 40 years of experience as a leading provider of business-critical communication services.
RAPD will instantly be part of a nationwide network of presort mailers that leverage the RA technology to maintain a completely transparent relationship with presort clients, the news release said.
The transition will officially take effect on Jan. 2, 2020.
– FWBP Staff
