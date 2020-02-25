JLL inks custom T-shirt maker
Online custom t-shirt retailer Custom Ink is opening its first brick-and-mortar showroom in Southlake, JLL announced Feb. 25. The commercial real estate firm announced the negotiation of 1,526-square-foot retail lease at the Park Village Shopping Center in Southlake. This is the company’s sixth showroom in Texas, and other locations include Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, Nevada, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.
JLL’s Austin Speni secured the new retail lease on behalf of Custom Ink. Venture Commercial’s Amy Pjetrovic represented the landlord, ShopCore Properties.
“From the baseball teams at Bicentennial Park to the students of Carroll High School, Southlake is built around community,” said Amanda Hanlon, Director of Store Operations for Custom Ink. “Custom Ink believes that every group can unite its members through the power of custom gear, and we’re delighted to open a local showroom in Southlake to help build that community bond.”
At the Park Village Shopping Center location, local shoppers can meet one-on-one with a knowledgeable Custom Ink team member to discuss design ideas and explore a curated selection of customizable products including t-shirts, hats, bags, drinkware, office supplies, and tech accessories. A limited selection of merchandise will also be available for in-store, same-day printing.
According to JLL’s Clicks to Bricks retail report, which tracked the growing trend of native online brands expanding their presence to brick-and-mortar stores across the US, apparel and accessory retailers accounted for the majority of all online retailers expected to open traditional brick-and-mortar stores with 74.3%. Furniture, home furnishing, and houseware retailers was second with 11.4%.
