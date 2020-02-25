Fort Worth ~ John Edward Rodriguez, 45, a loving father, son, brother and auto manager at AAMCO went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 in Fort Worth.
John was born April 5, 1974 to Robert Rodriguez and Maria Rodriguez in Fort Worth, Texas. He loved his children dearly and enjoyed being with family and friends. John was a member of the Milestone Church and the North Texas Camaro Club.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Daria Ramos, Raymundo Ramos, Conrado Rodriguez, Heminia Rodriguez and his cousin Bobby Joe Morales.
Those left behind to cherish his memory are his children Heaven Rodriguez of Fort Worth; Teá Rodriguez of Fort Worth and LeAnna Cardenas of Fort Worth; his wife Jennifer Lopez of Fort Worth, his Father Robert Rodriguez of Fort Worth; his Mother Maria Rodriguez of Fort Worth; his sister Nancy Rodriguez of Fort Worth; his brother Phillip Rodriguez and wife Debra of Fort Worth, along with numerous extended family members and a host of friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.