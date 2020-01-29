JTaylor, a provider of tax, assurance and consulting services, has hired Kyle W. Kirkpatrick, FACHE, as a Principal in Consulting Services, Michael Dunlap, CPA, as a Principal in Tax Services, and promoted Sarah Caldwell, CPA, to Partner in Tax Services.
Additional JTaylor promotions include CPAs Andrew M. Pirtle and Marc Geisler to Senior Manager in Tax, Arielle Schmeck to Sr. Manager in Consulting and the hiring of Rizwan Malik as Senior Manager in Assurance.
Doug Mann joined JTaylor as a Manager in Tax, and Daniela Arroyo (Tax), Randy Cisneros (Tax), Julie La Pata (Consulting), Garrett Grim (Consulting) and Matt Spangler (Consulting) were promoted to Manager.
JTaylor serves a wide range of organizations across the country, focusing on privately held businesses, high net worth individuals, non-profit organizations and healthcare provider entities since 1999.
“Our firm is experiencing unparalleled growth and we are committed to providing our clients and staff with the right resources and support,” said Michael S. Malloy, JTaylor Managing Partner. “It’s critical to enhance our leadership teams to grow effectively.”
Kirkpatrick has more than 25 years of health care experience in public and private organizations. He is a former hospital CEO with experience managing groups of hospitals and joint ventures, creating positive, patient-centered cultures and driving business development that helped deliver financial and operational results. He has worked as a consultant within Deloitte, EY and Arthur Andersen, focusing on mergers and acquisitions, strategic planning and operational initiatives. He has also worked with real estate developers to create healthcare real estate complexes.
Kirkpatrick completed his undergraduate work at Baylor University and graduate work at Trinity University with a Master’s degree in healthcare administration. One of his interests is beekeeping, and he and a friend host a podcast called “How to be a Texan.”
Dunlap is a graduate of Abilene Christian University and has been a CPA in Texas more than 33 years. He provides business advisory and tax planning expertise to clients, with special emphasis in the areas of real estate, oil and gas, manufacturing, professional services, auto dealerships, business formation and estate planning. He also spent time as a CFO for auto dealerships and an oil company.
Dunlap serves on the Board of Directors of Pregnancy Lifeline and also has served with Tarrant Area Food Bank as Treasurer. He is past President of the Permian Basin Chapter of the Texas Society of CPAs, and has served on various state and local chapter committees of the Texas Society of CPAs.
Caldwell’s areas of tax practice have included corporate, partnership and individual tax compliance, and she is JTaylor’s point person for International Taxation matters. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Master of Science in Taxation from the University of Texas at Arlington.
Caldwell is a committed long-distance runner and serves on the board of Recovery Resources Council. She also has volunteered as a financial coach and graduate student mentor
