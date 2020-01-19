NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The founder of an organization dedicated to educating the public about levee failures in New Orleans during Hurricane Katrina has written a book.
A news release from activist Sandy Rosenthal says the book is entitled "Words Whispered in Water: Why Levees Broke in New Orleans." Florida-based Mango Publishing said in an email publication is set for Sept. 15.
Rosenthal is a founder of Levees.org. The group's focus is educating the public that catastrophic flooding during Hurricane Katrina in 2005 was caused by failure of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' poorly designed and constructed flood walls.
