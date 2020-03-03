March 3, 2020
After a brutal primary fight, U.S. Rep. Kay Granger of Fort Worth secured a 13th term in Congress, cementing her status as one of the most powerful women on Capitol Hill.
Her challenger, former Colleyville Council member Chris Putnam, led a relentless television and direct mail campaign against the incumbent, but he conceded the race late Tuesday night. Granger is likely to hold on to the seat in the general election.
With vote totals still coming in, Granger claimed victory over Putnam.
"You know, we can keep waiting, but it remains 60-40 so far, so I’ll stay here," Granger said Tuesday evening, talking about the Tarrant County results culled by her team. Asked if she was declaring victory, she said "yes."
Granger is the most senior Republican woman serving in the House, and she is the top-ranking Republican on the House Appropriations Committee.
Her fellow Appropriations Committee member, Democratic U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar of Laredo, was still fighting a primary challenge from attorney Jessica Cisneros on Tuesday night. Early vote returns showed Cuellar garnered 55% of the vote to challenger Jessica Cisneros' 45%. Even so, some Cuellar allies remained privately nervous about his prospects.
Congressional races in Texas have been getting more attention after the rash of retirements from some longtime incumbents. Six Texas Republicans announced their retirements last year, creating open-seat races to replace them and a sprawling field of hopefuls. Moreover, national Democrats and Republicans are targeting nine of the state's 36 U.S. House seats.
In Houston, veteran Wesley Hunt secured his party's nomination to take on Democratic U.S. Rep. Lizzie Pannill Fletcher in the Texas 7th Congressional District. That he avoided a runoff was somewhat unexpected given how many opponents he faced — six in all. It will also allow him to focus on the November general election rather than a May runoff.
Former Irving Mayor Beth Van Duyne secured the Republican nomination in the Texas 24th Congressional District, which is an open-seat race to replace retiring Republican U.S. Rep. Kenny Marchant of Coppell. Democrats say they will target that race in the fall.
Other primary races included nominating contests to take on incumbents: Democratic U.S. Rep. Colin Allred of Dallas and Republican U.S. Reps. Michael McCaul of Austin, Dan Crenshaw of Houston and John Carter of Round Rock. Additionally, former U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions, who previously represented a Dallas-area district, is attempting a congressional comeback after he relocated to the Waco area and is making a run the Bryan-based 17th Congressional District.
Juan Pablo Garnham reported from Fort Worth.
"Kay Granger claims victory in congressional primary race; Henry Cuellar locked in showdown" was first published at https://www.texastribune.org/2020/03/03/texas-congressional-primary-results/ by The Texas Tribune. The Texas Tribune is proud to celebrate 10 years of exceptional journalism for an exceptional state.
