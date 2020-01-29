The Keller City Council last week approved plans for a new pedestrian-oriented residential and commercial center.
Construction will soon begin on Center Stage, a mixed-use development to be located in a 38-acre of land at the corner of Hwy. 377 and Mt. Gilead Road.
Center Stage will have a maximum of 475 apartments and 57 single-family residential lots. While 59,500 square-feet of space will be used for retail, restaurants and office use.
The project's developer is Irving-based Realty Capital Management, whose other mixed-use projects include The Venue in North Richland Hills and The Village in Colleyville.
"We try to create places where people can gather, eat dinner, have their kids run around, have entertainment," said Richard Myers, managing partner at Realty Capital. "When you can create a community gathering spot like that, you have created a great amenity not just for the development, but also for the city that you're in."
Center Stage will have 5.7 acres of open space and a live music and events venue.
The project will be built in two phases, with full construction to be completed by 2025. The first phase is scheduled to be completed by 2021.
