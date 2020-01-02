Louisville, Kentucky-based TurnPoint Services Group has acquired Hurst-based Sunny Service Heating and Air Conditioning. The transaction was completed on December 16, 2019. TurnPoint said it is continuing to expand in key geographies by acquiring high-performing service businesses with strong brand equity.
Sunny Service was started in 2017 by Ben and Sean Stark. The company provides all residential and light commercial HVAC services in Fort Worth and surrounding areas. Sunny’s technicians will continue to serve this market in all HVAC services.
Sean Stark, manager at Sunny Service, will continue to run the day to day operations and is excited about joining TurnPoint. “We are thrilled with the opportunity to partner with TurnPoint in order to allow us to even better serve our customers while creating opportunities for Sunny Service,” Stark said.
TurnPoint CEO Kurt Bratton is enthusiastic about the addition of Sunny Service to the TurnPoint family of brands and has high hopes for the company and the Dallas/Fort Worth market.
“We are thrilled to welcome the Sunny Service team to the TurnPoint family,” Bratton said. “Ben and Sean Stark have extensive industry experience and have created the fastest growing company in the Fort Worth market. Their success shows through their leading local market position, highly positive customer reviews and ratings, and rapid growth over the past few years. Sunny Service will be a great addition to the TurnPoint family of brands.
“We are also excited about entering the Dallas/Fort Worth market. The DFW market continues to be one of the most investable in the United States with a strong economy and growing population, which provides the perfect environment for our portfolio to continue our rapid growth in essential residential and commercial services,” he said.
Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
