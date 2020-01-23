Kindred Hospitals is consolidating its North Texas locations and will close one of its hospitals in Fort Worth.
In a WARN letter to the Texas Workforce Commission, Kindred Hospitals said it would close the hospital at 815 Eighth Ave. in Fort Worth, eliminating 180 positions. The Lexington, Kentucky-based company is also closing locations in Dallas and Spring, bring the total positions eliminated to 541, according to information filed with the Workforce Commission.
The employee separations should begin March 15, according to the WARN letter.
Kindred Hospitals also has other locations in Fort Worth, Arlington and Mansfield, according to the company website.
