A six-floor, 30,000-square foot office development is coming to Fort Worth’s Montgomery Street area.
Triune Centre will be located at the convergence of Interstate 30, Montgomery Street, and Chisholm Trail Parkway. The project is from Cornerstone Projects Group, a leading real estate investment development, architecture and construction company, Trident Structures, a total-solutions engineering, procurement and construction company, and Stream Realty Partners, a full-service national real estate investment, development, and services company.
According to the companies’ news release, Triune Centre will be the first office development in the United States to feature an automated valet parking garage.
The fully automated robotic, palleted vehicle handling system will offer a valet-style parking service. Valet-style parking allows the convenience of curbside delivery of vehicles, ordered via the property’s proprietary app. The automated parking garage provides Triune Center an efficient parking solution for tenants and allows the development to accommodate more usable square feet into the office building.
“We are excited to be able to debut this state-of-the-art valet parking system in the city of Fort Worth,” said Ben Trantham, president of Trident Structures. “Triune Centre will offer future tenants unrivaled convenience and flexibility.”
Triune Centre features a six-floor, 30,000-square-foot, Class A office space. With 5,000-square-foot floor plates, tenants can lease a full floor, with the design flexibility to include collaborative workspaces and interior offices. Each floor features expansive glass windows, providing natural light and views of Fort Worth.
“Triune Centre integrates access and technology to provide tenants with a unique office space,” said Nolan Bradshaw, president and owner of Cornerstone Projects Group. “We are thrilled to partner with Trident and Stream to bring this project to fruition and provide Fort Worth with its newest distinctive, first-class property.”
This contemporary, new development is just minutes from Arlington Heights, Tanglewood, and University Park, with immediate proximity to some of Fort Worth’s most active retail and restaurants and very near the recently opened Dickies Arena.
“Triune Centre is set to enter the Fort Worth office market as an immediate leader during a time of substantial demand,” said Cullen Donohue, senior associate of Stream’s Fort Worth office. “With its one-of-a-kind design features, premium amenities, and access to a highly capable labor pool, our team is confident this property will attract many prominent tenants throughout Fort Worth.”
Donohue, along with Seth Koschak and Vic Meyer of Stream’s Fort Worth team, will lease the property on behalf of Cornerstone Projects Group.
(1) comment
Is this planned for the southeast corner of Montgomery at I-30?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.