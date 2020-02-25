Fort Worth City Manager David Cooke announced two major leadership changes the City Manager’s office Monday Feb. 24.
After eight months of serving in an interim capacity, Dana Burghdoff has been named as a new assistant city manager for the City of Fort Worth.
Jay Chapa is also being promoted into a newly-created deputy city manager role, thus identifying a true second-in-command within the City Manager’s Office. The goal of this role is not to create an additional layer of management, but rather to facilitate faster communication and decision making within the organization.
Burghdoff, a 21-year City of Fort Worth employee, will continue to oversee the Development Services, Transportation & Public Works and Water departments, as well as the city’s relationship with the Fort Worth Zoo, upcoming changes at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden and transit initiatives.
Prior to becoming an assistant city manager, Burghdoff served as assistant director of the Planning & Development Department, now known as the Development Services Department.
“I am extremely confident in the leadership Dana has shown in this role,” Cooke said in the announcement. “Dana’s ability to problem-solve and bring innovative solutions forward is an incredible asset for our leadership team and the entire city.”
Chapa has served as an assistant city manager for nearly five years and has extensive experience leading several departments during his 23 years with the city. Chapa will continue to oversee a portfolio of departments and initiatives.
“Jay’s leadership prepares him well to take on the new deputy city manager role, as he has extensive experience across all departments,” Cooke said. “As Fort Worth continues to grow, we must also evolve as an organization, and this new position is one example of our continued efforts to best lead our city forward.”
Burghdoff joins assistant city managers Fernando Costa and Valerie Washington, alongside Deputy City Manager Jay Chapa and City Manager David Cooke.
– FWBP Staff
