To Our Community Partners,
There have been few times in history when exchanging information and communicating with one another has been more crucial than it is right now.
The Fort Worth Business Press, with our print and many online products, is providing vital links to the community during the virus crisis and we are dedicated to delivering the news and advertising messages that are so vitally important.
Our next print publication will be delivered early next week. In the meantime, please read our daily newsletters in the morning and afternoon. Our website will also continually update stories. All of these online services are free and if you do not subscribe to the newsletters, sign up here.
Like many small businesses, we are already feeling the economic toll of the virus. In order to make certain we maintain our mission to inform the community we urge you to subscribe to our print edition. Please urge your friends and neighbors to do the same. You can subscribe here.
If you are an advertiser, the Fort Worth Business Press is an invaluable resource in helping you to tell your stories, ask for business and convey important information and urgent announcements to your customers. To reach existing and potential customers through our far-reaching print and digital platforms, please contact Art de la Torre at: adelatorre@bizpress.net or 817-336-8300.
Please know that, as with other small businesses, we are committed each and every day to serving our readers and the companies we do business with. We have the technology to connect with all of them, easily and safely. Being a small business shouldn’t stop you from having a voice or being able to reach your customers. We can help you with direct marketing to customers via our e-newsletters. They are a great way to let customers know you’re still open or tell them about new hours, products and services you’ve implemented to keep them safe. We’re a trusted source with a voice, and together we can help deliver your message in these challenging times.
At times like these, trusted information is critical and in high demand. Situations change quickly and people want to know the facts. We have the advantage of being not only a reliable and timely source of information but also a trusted voice in the community. We know that local businesses need everyone’s continued support to stay open now and in the future. We want a strong community and we will always do our part in giving back and leading the way.
We care deeply about the safety of those in our community. Please heed the warnings, restrictions, and advice from our government and community leaders. Your safety and ours is of paramount importance to us. On March 12 we directed all of our employees to work remotely from home. They are doing so – although a few stubbornly dedicated “old newshounds” still insist on coming into the office on occasion.
Please be safe during this time of turmoil, and please contact us with any information, comments, questions or concerns you may have. You can reach us by email, at thernandez@bizpress.net or 817-336-8300.
Sincerely,
Richard L. Connor
President and Publisher of the FWBP
207-776-0700
