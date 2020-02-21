Investor Warren Buffett’s annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders is always well read because of his successful track record and his knack for explaining things in simple and sometimes colorful terms. For instance, Buffett has described the way financial stress can expose weakness by saying, “You only find out who is swimming naked when the tide goes out.” Buffett’s annual letter recounting the ups and downs of Berkshire’s more than 90 businesses — which includes Geico, BNSF railroad, utilities and the See’s Candy company — will be released Saturday morning. Buffett will have to explain why his conglomerate lagged so far behind the S&P 500, his preferred benchmark for performance, said Andy Kilpatrick, who wrote “Of Permenent Value: the Story of Warren Buffett.” Berkshire gained roughly 11% compared with the S&P 500’s 28.9% in the last year. Edward Jones analyst Jim Shanahan said he hopes Buffett will discuss why he is sitting on more than $128 billion in cash and maybe explain why he took the unusual step of selling Berkshire’s newspapers and a small insurer in the past year. Berkshire rarely sells its companies.
Most Popular
Articles
- Founder-owner of the oldest BBQ restaurant in Fort Worth dies
- UPDATE; Barney Chapman, Dairy Queen entrepreneur and Texas rancher, dies at 81
- Amazon confirms plans for distribution center at DFW Airport creating 1,000 jobs
- XPO Logisitics to lay off 304 at AllianceTexas facility
- Two apartments in south Fort Worth sold
- Fort Worth bank fills out leadership team
- Police chief stripped of duties disrobes, walks into storm
- Former Dallas Cowboy opens second cafe, this one in Mansfield
- 46 acres acquired in South Fort Worth for industrial development
- Blue Apron may put company up for sale; to close Arlington facility, cutting 240 jobs
Images
Videos
Commented
- Police chief stripped of duties disrobes, walks into storm (2)
- Lack of funding for Panther Island in 2020 budget puts project under pressure (2)
- Richard Connor: Newspapers are struggling – and that means democracy is struggling (2)
- Pier 1 files for bankruptcy protection, pursues a sale (2)
- As Panther Island officials wait for federal funds, bridge schedule firms up (1)
- GOP campaign donor in Texas among President Trump's pardons (1)
- Texas Health expands Mid-Cities presence (1)
- Editor's Note: Ch-ch-ch-changes (1)
- NASA Astronaut Jeanette Epps (1)
- UPDATE; Barney Chapman, Dairy Queen entrepreneur and Texas rancher, dies at 81 (1)
Today's e-Edition
Calendar
Online Poll
Should the U.S. crack down on the border?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.