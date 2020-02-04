Bette Childress joined Worthington National Bank as the new senior vice president of commercial lending at the Edwards Ranch Road location.
“We’re thrilled to have Bette Childress join the Worthington family,” said Greg Morse, chief executive officer of the bank. “With her leadership, we anticipate promising growth in our commercial lending sector.”
Childress’ priorities will include expanding and retaining commercial relationships in the Fort Worth business community. Childress will also be cultivating additional business development opportunities through the bank, the bank said in a news release.
“I’ve always been passionate about connecting businesses with resources that help them achieve their goals,” said Childress. “I am looking forward to creating positive change with Worthington National Bank.”
Childress grew her career in finance with Southwest Bank, leading her team as the vice president of commercial lending. She continued in this role when Southwest Bank was acquired by Simmons Bank in 2018.
Childress attended Texas Tech University to study business administration. She lives in Burleson and is an active member of the Burleson Rotary Club, holding the role of club secretary for the last six years.
In her downtime, Childress enjoys hanging out with her five grandsons and visiting the coast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.