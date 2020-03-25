DX Electric Company donated hundreds of N95 medical masks to Texas Health Resources, a total of 23 cases.
The masks were hand-delivered to the Texas Health headquarters in Arlington. Winjie Miao met with representatives from DX Electric Company to thank them in person.
“We are so grateful for the kind gesture which adds to our currently adequate supply,” Miao, senior executive vice president and chief experience officer of Texas Health said in a news release. “It’s a great example of North Texans looking out for each other during this global pandemic.”
DX Electric Company has a stock of N95 masks and typically distributes them to industrial manufacturing companies.
“I knew we had to get them out of our inventory for industrial purposes and into the hospitals and care centers that need them to save lives,” said Beckey Fuller, president of DX Electric Company.
The masks are now with other Texas Health supply chain inventory and ready for usage.
Shaun Clinton, senior vice president of Supply Chain Management, said the system currently has an adequate supply of masks but “adding to our inventory at a time like this makes sense. If we ultimately don’t need them, we can provide for others in need.”
He added that individuals or organizations wanting to make donations should send a message to COVIDSupplies@TexasHealth.org.
“We’ve got a team of people who are evaluating offers for donations. We truly appreciate people’s generosity and giving nature during this time,” he said.
The safety of patients and caregivers remains a top priority as Texas Health works to help stop the spread of COVID-19. The health system is carefully managing its resources, including personal protective equipment. System leaders encourage people to help each other during this global pandemic while practicing social distancing and good hand hygiene.
See a video of the delivery here: https://youtu.be/5p9l75AXV6Q
– FWBP Staff
