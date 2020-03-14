A local company – Dalworth Restoration in Euless – went from being a provider of disinfectant services to becoming its own customer on Friday.
Three employees of a sister company went home earlier this week feeling ill – which was later confirmed that they only had the flu – and Dalworth Restoration dedicated much of this afternoon to providing a pristine atmosphere. They provide this extreme disinfectant service on a routine basis for hospitals and businesses as well as for residences.
Dalworth Restoration uses a fogging-style system called SteraMist that cleans not just the touch surfaces, but also the air inside each treated room.
The same SteraMist is currently in use fighting COVID-19 in China, and it also treated victims of Ebola in Africa. The process ionizes an EPA-registered solution of hydrogen peroxide into a fine mist. The EPA has approved SteraMist for Coronavirus procedures.
Dalworth Restoration and its sister company have not missed a beat and will return to normal business operations on Monday morning.
