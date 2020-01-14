Chicken Salad Chick will soon open its newest restaurant in Fort Worth-Ridglea Village. Following the brand's debut in Arlington last month, the new Fort Worth-Ridglea Village location marks Chicken Salad Chick's seventh Dallas-Fort Worth area opening. Located at 6124 Camp Bowie Boulevard, the Fort Worth-Ridglea Village restaurant will celebrate its grand opening on January 28 and will offer free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.
During grand opening week, guests will experience the southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways and specials that include:
• Tuesday, January 28 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first guest will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year; the next 99 guests receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month.* Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can make a purchase and enter to win free chicken salad for a year.**
• Wednesday, January 29 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick Tumbler.
• Thursday, January 30 ¬– The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free Chick Special redeemable on their next visit.
• Friday, January 31 – Kids eat free all day with the purchase of an adult meal.***
• Saturday, February 1 – Any guest to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free Chick cooler.
Fueling the Fort Worth area expansion are experienced multi-unit operators Meggie and John Schissler of J&M Hospitality, LLC. Following their third Chicken Salad Chick opening in Burleson just four months ago and upcoming opening in Fort Worth-Ridglea Village, the Schisslers have plans to develop four more restaurants over the next few years.
The duo got their franchising start following Meggie's time working on Chicken Salad Chick's marketing team. In the two years she spent in the role, she gained extensive knowledge on the brand and fell so much in love with the concept that she and John decided to open their own. The Schissler's continued growth and success with their restaurants in Fort Worth, Hurst and Burleson has made them standouts in the fast-casual industry, while earning them a spot on QSR Magazine's 2019 Young Leaders to Watch list.
"Four years ago, John and I were opening Chicken Salad Chick's first Texas location and now we're able to celebrate our fourth opening in our home state," said Meggie Schissler. "Franchising with Chicken Salad Chick and serving these amazing communities throughout the Fort Worth area has been such a rewarding experience. We're thrilled to continue our growth in our favorite state and bring the brand's fresh and flavorful chicken salad to even more neighborhoods throughout Northern Texas."
For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/chickensaladchickftworthridgleavillage/
For more on the Schisslers:
http://www.fortworthbusiness.com/news/arts_and_culture/more-chicken-on-the-way-local-couple-opens-chicken-salad/article_08c7ba18-db00-11e9-90a9-030f078593da.html
