Fort Worth, TX (76107)

Today

Cloudy skies. High 68F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with a steady, soaking rain overnight. Increasing winds. Low 53F. NE winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.