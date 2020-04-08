Transwestern Real Estate Services (TRE) announces KAL Freight Inc., a commercial freight management logistics company, has signed a lease for 49,883 square feet at 600 109th St. in Arlington. This lease brings the 543,353-square-foot industrial property to more than 90% leased. Transwestern Principal John Brewer and Associate Riley Maxwell provide industrial leasing services on behalf of the building owner.
“We are pleased that KAL Freight chose Arlington, and more specifically, 600 109th St. for its growing Texas operations,” said Brewer. “This centrally located property meets KAL’s needs very well and continues the momentum that the building has recently established in the Dallas-Fort Worth industrial market.”
The building, housed in the Great Southwest Industrial District, which consists of more than 100 million square feet of distribution and manufacturing space, offers the convenience of being located between two of the largest cities in the United States. According to Transwestern’s Fourth-Quarter Industrial Report, the Great Southwest submarket presents the industrial market’s greatest growth in inventory and demand, followed by the DFW Airport and North Fort Worth submarkets.
Payne Pittman and David Dunn, SIOR, CCIM of SVN Dunn Commercial Management Inc. represented KAL Freight in the deal.
