Martin Thompson & Son Cremation & Funeral Service acquires Thompson’s Harveson & Cole Funeral Home
Martin Thompson, president of and funeral director for Martin Thompson & Son Cremation & Funeral Service, announced April 22 the purchase of Thompson’s Harveson & Cole Funeral Home.
The transaction closed on Friday, April 10. A purchase price was not disclosed.
“Thompson’s Harveson & Cole has over 100 years of service to the Fort Worth community, providing the highest standard of excellence in funerals and arrangements to our local families,” Thompson said.
He said his father, Guy Thompson, was one of the very best in the business.
“I’m thankful to my sister, Cindy, for being such a great steward of the family business at Thompson’s Harveson & Cole. As my son Jon and I carry on our family’s legacy, we are grateful for her leadership and wish her the best,” Thompson said in the announcement.
The combined companies will be called Thompsons Cremations & Funeral Services.
Martin Thomson, his wife, Janice Thompson and Jon Thompson comprise the Thompsons leadership team.
Martin Thompson founded Martin Thompson & Son Cremation & Funeral Service in 1998.
He and Jon Thompson, also a funeral director, will continue working from current headquarters at 6009 Wedgwood Drive, the organization’s home since 2012.
With the acquisition, they will also operate Thompson’s Harveson & Cole from the John Knox Presbyterian Center at 4350 River Oaks Blvd. The former Thompson’s Harveson & Cole property on 8th Avenue just north of West Rosedale Street in the Fort Worth medical district was sold last month.
“It’s an honor to carry forward what has become a Texas tradition for so many who have called on the Thompson family for final arrangements,” Thompson said.
Thompson began working in the industry as a member of his father’s staff in the 1970s. He opened his own funeral home in Grapevine in 1998 and later expanded to Keller and had an interest in a funeral home in Mansfield.
By 2012 Martin Thompson focused solely on Martin Thompson & Son in southwest Fort Worth. “Martin and I were raised to care for others during their time of need,” said Thompson’s sister, Cindy Thompson, former president of Thompson’s Harveson & Cole. “I am proud that he and his son will continue this important legacy.”
– FWBP Staff
