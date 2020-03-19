Another Fort Worth institution is closing its doors.
Roy Pope Grocery announced on its website that is is going out of business. The store, a westside institution, opened its doors in 1943 by Roy and Rose Pope.
A message on the grocery’s website says:
“To our loyal customers and all our friends, we want to thank you for all the wonderful years of patronage. In the last 77 years our store has evolved with the changing times to serve you with the best and freshest products available.”
The note doesn’t say when they will close their doors for the final time, but says to: “Be sure to come in and buy products, some which of which are unique to us only as we work through our inventory, and to renew cherished memories of this establishment.”
2300 Merrick
Fort Worth, TX 76107
(1) comment
WoW! I went to Arlington Heights Elementary, after school we'd go over to Roy Pope's
from time, to time for a soda pop. They had a long run.
