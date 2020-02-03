Ironwood Realty Partners and Scannell Properties have broken ground on Denton Crossing @ I-35 in Denton, an 83-acre master-planned 1.2 million industrial park with four buildings near the I-35E and I-35W connector on Western Boulevard.
“Being one of the first major speculative industrial developments within the Denton submarket, we have seen strong demand for this class A project which historically has been an owner/user market for the larger transactions,” Bob Rice, the owner of Ironwood Realty Partners, said in the announcement.
The four-building master planned development include:
Building 1- 371,280 square foot 36’ clear, cross-dock distribution warehouse with heavy trailer storage.
Building 2 – 338,000 square foot 36’ clear, cross-dock distribution warehouse with heavy trailer storage.
Building 3 - 398,442 square foot 36’ clear, cross-dock distribution warehouse with heavy trailer storage.
Building 4 – 126,890 square foot 32’ clear, front- park, rear- load distribution building.
Phase 1, which includes Building 3 and Building 4, is under construction and expected to deliver summer 2020.
Ironwood Realty Partners will oversee the leasing of the project. Alliance Architects is the project architect. Pacheco Koch is the project engineer. Ridgemont Commercial Construction is the general contractor for the project.
