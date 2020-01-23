Marilyn Jones joins Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains
Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains (GS-TOP) has hired Marilyn Jones to be its new Chief Community Relations and Development Officer.
Jones, formerly of the United Way of Tarrant County, will be responsible for providing strategic leadership and direction to the GS-TOP fund development team and for developing new, sustainable partnerships with key community stakeholders throughout the Fort Worth/Tarrant County area.
“We are pleased to welcome Marilyn Jones to the GS-TOP senior leadership team,” said Becky Burton, CEO at GS-TOP. “Marilyn’s leadership experience, knowledge, and network will be critical as we develop community partnerships and raise financial support to build the female future leaders of tomorrow.”
Prior to joining Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains, Jones served as an independent consultant to nonprofit organizations providing guidance in developing strategies to increase brand visibility, raise and allocate resources and build sustainable partnerships.
Jones had a 30-year career at the United Way of Tarrant County, where she served in a variety of executive roles.
Jones holds a Master’s degree in social work from The Ohio State University and a bachelor’s degree in social work from Dillard University in New Orleans.
Jones is a member of the Board of Directors of the Women’s Policy Forum and Women’s Policy Forum Foundation; member, Education Foundation for Fort Worth Schools; member, Barbara Holston Education Foundation; member, Women’s Health and Health Disparities Advisory Board and a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Fort Worth Alumnae, where she serves as co-chair of Delta Academy, a program that provides girls 11 to 14 years of age with hands-on learning opportunities that build leadership skills and prepare them for the challenges of middle school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.